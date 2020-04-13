Lowell Owsley Impressionistic Artist; Lowell Ardrath Owsley, Jr. was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on February 23, 1930. He passed away in his home on April 5, 2020. Lowell grew-up in many small Kansas towns, graduating from Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He studied art at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. In 1951 he married Betty Jane Brink of Kansas City. He was drafted in 1951 and served two years in Korea as a combat engineer. In 1953 he and his wife migrated to Washington, DC, where he continued his art education at the National Art Academy and American University, where he was Artist of the Year in 1955. While attending school, he was a Capital Hill policeman for two years. With the completion of his schooling under the GI bill, he worked as an illustrator and exhibit specialist in the Department of Agriculture and later accepted a position with the US Army Exhibit Unit at Cameron Station, Alexandria, VA, serving as the Director of Production. Throughout his working career and his retirement he continued to paint in oil and acrylic and his art adorns many homes and businesses in the area. In 1962, Lowell and his family, moved to a farm in Culpeper County, VA where he personally designed and constructed his home for life. He exhibited widely in the Richmond and Washington, DC areas including the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, DC, the Smithsonian, the Richmond Museum of Fine Arts, and many other local venues. In addition, Lowell was an avid runner for over 35 years, completing 13 marathons, and was well known among local runners. He is survived by his wife, Betty, two children, Autumn and Terry, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. May he rest in peace.
