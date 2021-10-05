Louise L. Grant, 94 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born in Warrenton to the late John Crump and Sarah Elizabeth Christian.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Grant; her son, Lee Champ; her daughters, Susie Latimer and Sarah Champ; and her sister, Dolly Ford.
She is survived by her children: Pearl Champ, Ruth Champ, Robert Champ, David Champ, and Marylee Miller; her sister, Mabel Parrott; her sister-in-law, Helen Ford; 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8 from 6-8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 9 at 12:00 PM at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
