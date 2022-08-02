Louis Folk Fletcher, Jr., 67, of Warrenton, VA died at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville on July 25, 2022.
He was born in Virginia on December 19, 1954 to the late Louis F. Fletcher, Sr., and Eleanor Hudson Fletcher.
A native of Warrenton, Louis was a graduate of Fauquier County High School. He was a well known contractor of over 35 years with L.F. Fletcher & Son of Warrenton and relationships gained from that tenure. He enjoyed travel, car shows, cooking, truck pulls, loved being on the water, boating, and possessed a keen sense of humor.
Louis is survived by his sons Chris and Brant Fletcher; sisters Elizabeth Clegg and Carolyn Payne; in addition to his extended family Tiffany Mallory, Carla Childress and Tommy Grohs. Also his Scottsville family of 13 years his beloved fiancee’ Sharon Moore and sons Chris and Kevin, in addition to Sharon’s mother Anne Moore, her sisters and their spouses Linda Taafe (Bill), Barbara, Denise Spradlin (Earl), her brothers Ray Moore (Vickie), and Gary Moore (Brenda). He had numerous nieces and nephews he thought of as his own. Finally his granddaughter Kaelie Moore with whom he shared a special bond that will never be broken as well as her two boys Bentley and Grayson. In conclusion The Moore family, Taafe family, Spradlin family, and Harris family.
Fly high ‘’aka’ Chevrolet Man, Grandpa, Hun, and Housemate.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 6,2022 at 2pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
Interment will be private.
Donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Association and the Amissville Fire Department.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
