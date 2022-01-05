You have permission to edit this article.
Louie Ray Walker

Louie Ray Walker of Warrenton, 85, passed away on Sunday January 2nd, 2022 at Prince William Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Walker of Warrenton and two sons: Dennis of Warrenton (Valerie) and Steve of Richmond (Colette, grandson Evan, and granddaughter Sydney). He is also survived by four sisters, Vera Somerville of Mitchells, Vivian Colvin of Richmond, Irva Southard of Culpeper, and Ellen Graves of Locust Dale.

Louie retired after 20+ years working for Safeway stores. In his retirement he enjoyed running Hideaway Crafts with Shirley for many years, mowing, horse racing, and rescuing (and spoiling) Pomeranians.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Louie’s honor.

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting family.

