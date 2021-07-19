Louanne Neff Martin, 93, died peacefully in Williamsburg on July 7, 2021. She lived a long life among a loving family. Louanne is survived by son, Thomas N. “Tim” Martin (Patte); daughters, Nan Stinnette (Bob) and Gillian Larrabee (Todd); grandchildren Kelley Anderson Preininger (Karl), Michael Anderson (Melinda), Wesley Martin Uthus (Brandt), Allison Martin, Coleman Larrabee, and Tucker Larrabee; and great-grandchilden, Vaiden Preininger, Zoey Anderson, Jack Uthus, Archer Uthus, and Burke Uthus.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Thomas G. Martin and her son, Walter C. Martin III.
Louanne was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 24, 1927, and grew up in Briarcliff, New York. She came to Virginia to attend Averett College and graduated in 1947 with a studio art degree. In 1948, she married the love her life, Tom Martin, and upon his completion of law school at William and Mary, the couple eventually settled in Warrenton, Virginia. While she always proudly considered herself a Northerner she displayed the epitome of southern hospitality and graciousness.
While in Warrenton, Louanne was an active volunteer in the community. As a member of St. James Episcopal Church, she established “The Foyers” group – a rotating dinner club with church members to share faith, fellowship and great food. She was a member of the Warrenton Hospital Auxiliary and was instrumental in managing their community thrift store. Louanne also led a weekly fellowship group with residents of the Warrenton District Nursing home.
Also while in Warrenton, Louanne established her personal monograming business, The Social Butterfly. She offered creative, one of a kind, freehand monogram designs. She had trunk sweater sales, using sweaters as the canvas for her art.
In 2004, Louanne and Tom moved to Williamsburg, Virginia to reside at Williamsburg Landing. She immersed herself in another new artistic pursuit and became a prolific watercolorist. Her beautiful paintings were displayed at numerous local shows. She also was an active member of Hickory Neck Episcopal Church.
All who knew Louanne will remember her beautiful creative spirit, her love of the outdoors and her deep faith. She was a lifelong artist, and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time at her beloved cabin in Lanexa, VA, among her extended family, surrounded by nature.
A memorial service to celebrate Louanne’s life is planned for Saturday, August 21 at 11:00 AM at Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, 8300 Richmond Road, Toano, VA 23168.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution to the Hickory Neck Episcopal Church discretionary fund.
