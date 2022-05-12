Lorne Blaine Holmes, 56 of Marshall, VA was called home by God on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Lorne will be remembered for his easy smile, his vibrant faith, his love for his family (especially his cherished wife Deanna and beloved son Zac), and his irrepressible enthusiasm for his many passions.
He was a home inspector for nearly 25 years, and worked for Smith Midland setting up concrete barriers for special events. He was a natural athlete and excelled at baseball, football, soccer, and many years as a dynamic leader on the church softball team. He was a devoted coach of youth soccer, had an obsessive zeal for disc golf, and was an avid fan of DC United.
Lorne’s faith was deep and joyful. He was an active and long-time member of Midland Church of the Brethren. His gifts included teaching youth Sunday School, frequent lay-preaching both at Midland and at Woodbridge Church of the Brethren, and chairing the church leadership team. Upon request, Lorne would grow a beard and dress the part of Jesus to inspire people as he recited Jesus’ 111-verse ‘Sermon on the Mount’, which he knew by heart.
He had a calling for service, and served on two mission trips to Honduras. Most recently, he led the church’s Servant Ministries team, and was instrumental in starting Field of Boaz, the first growing project in Virginia for ‘Growing Hope Globally.’ The project supports an effort to build greenhouses in the mountains of Guatemala to offer a more permanent solution to food insecurity in that region.
Lorne is survived by his wife Deanna Holmes; his son Zachary Holmes; his father Herb (Joyce) Holmes; his mother Shirley Funkhouser (Johnny) Brooks; his sister Regina Holmes; and many relatives and friends. Lorne ended every prayer with this wisdom to encourage us all: “Lord, help us to love each other as you have loved us”.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12 from 6-8 PM at Midland Church of the Brethren, and funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13 at 11 AM (also at the church). Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Road, Midland, VA 22728.
