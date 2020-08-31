In Celebration of the Life of
Lori Lee Brickley
Born December 14, 1959
Died August 23, 2020
Lori L. Brickley, after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia on August 23, 2020.
Lori was born December 14, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Colonel H. E. (Bud) Wrenn and Janet L. Wrenn. Lori is survived by her husband of 38 years, David, their son, Justin, and step-children Terri Schulken, David, Jr.; father, Bud Wrenn, sister, Cindy Wrenn and nieces Kay and Meg. She is remembered as a loving grandmother of Ally, Hannah, Caitlin, Brenna and Ashlinn.
As an Air Force daughter, Lori’s family was stationed in Shaw Air Force Base in Sumpter, South Carolina; Bitburg, Germany and Washington, D.C. One of her favorite places to visit as a child was Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark. From Germany they were stationed in San Antonio, Texas where Lori attended elementary and middle school. After an assignment at Fort Knox, Kentucky, the family moved to Dale City, Virginia where Lori graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School. After earning an Associate’s Degree from Northern Virginia Community College, she worked in Washington and Arlington.
Lori married David Brickley on January 2, 1982 in Leesburg, Virginia. They had met a year earlier when David, as the State Delegate, swore in the newly elected officers of the Dale City Civic Association with Lori as Treasurer. He asked Prince William County Supervisor Terry Spellane who that beautiful girl was. Terry hollered for Lori to come up and he introduced the two. It has been a match made in heaven since.
In the fall of 1991, she became the first school financial officer at the newly opened Beville Middle School where she worked until retiring.
Dale City and Prince William County were a big part of her life of service to the community. In addition to the Dale City Civic Association, she was a Life Member of the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Successfully battling breast
cancer in the early 1990’s, Lori was an officer with the American Cancer Society’s Prince William Board and chaired the Relay for Life for a number of years. She volunteered with other organizations throughout Prince William, and even while battling pancreatic cancer she was a volunteer with ACTS working on their books.
The absolute light of Lori’s life was her family, who always placed first and foremost. She and David were fortunate to travel the world, often being joined by family. There was never too much time for all to be together. She also joined David as he finished the Appalachian Trail in 2011. Likewise, when she and her wonderful group of ladies got together the laughter and smiles were non-stop. There would also be constant card games with her father, Bud, and sister, Cindy. There was never too much time for all to be together.
What stands out is the love and kindness that Lori extended to all. In all their 38 years of marriage David noted that not once did Lori express a bad word or thought about another. She truly was a loving and special individual who God placed upon Earth. Lori will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life is planned when it is safe to be together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Johns Hopkins’ Kimmel Cancer Center in loving memory of Lori Brickley.
