Lori Ann Ankers, 41 of Marshall, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on October 18, 1980.
Lori owned and operated a pet relocation business, enjoyed working with animals, and loved horses.
Lori is survived by her husband of 16 years, Adam P. Ankers; her mother, Ngaio Morris of Rixeyville, VA; her father, Clifford J. Lawrence of California; and her siblings, Allan Meck (Melanie) of West Virginia, Renae Gutridge (Richard) of Rixeyville, VA, Robert Morris Jr. (Karen) of Virginia, and Jimmy Morris (Kathy) of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Morris.
Services will be private and held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to Lori’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.