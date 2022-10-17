Loretta Webb-Wade, age 80 passed away on October 15, 2022 in Bealeton, VA surrounded by her family. She was a retired Assistant Manager for 7-11. Loretta was preceded in death by her step-daughters, Belinda Faye Wade and Dawn Michelle. seven sisters and four brothers. Survived by her husband, John Wade of Bealeton, VA; a son, Richard Webb, Jr. and his wife, Charlotte of Remington, VA, a daughter, Robin Powers and her husband, Dwight of Midland, VA, a daughter, Lori Miller of Monroe, VA; step-son, Timothy Wade and his wife, Sherri of Bealeton, VA; a sister, Ruth Mosley and her husband, Ralph of Myrtlewood, AL; six grandchildren, Anna Mari, Amanda Rhodes, Bruce Ritchie, Brandon Ritchie, Brittany Sandgren, and Micayla Vance; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA at 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Midland, VA. condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
