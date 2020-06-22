Loretta Violett Sager, 83 of Warrenton, VA passed away on June 8, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on April 7, 1937 in Washington, DC a daughter of the late Earnest H. Violett and Doris Lee Ellen Edwards.
Loretta retired as a cashier at Safeway in Warrenton retiring after many years of service and then worked as a cafeteria worker for Fauquier County Schools for 14 years. She was a longtime member of Marshall Baptist Church. Her hobbies included being an avid bowler and enjoyed football, basketball and baseball and loved the ‘Nats. She loved animals especially cats.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michelle L. and Larry Rider of Warrenton; Warren M. “Mike” and Donna Sager of Amissville, VA and Cindy Sager of Midland; three grandchildren, Sherry Calvendra and her husband Marvin, Christopher and Nicholas Sager; one great grandchildren, Jude Calvendra.
Due to COVID restrictions, a public memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
