Loretta Jane Hitt, 62, of Rocky Mount Virginia, born July 23, 1959 lost her battle with cancer on the 4th of July, 2022.
Children always seemed to flock to Loretta and she loved each and every one of them. She gave all she had for her kids, grand kids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many other little ones in her life. She was quick to console a child, hold a baby, or help in any way she could. Children were her passion - Loretta would light up with life and a big smile for them. She had a way of being a grand-mother to all the little souls who came in contact with her.
Loretta is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Raymond Hitt, mother, Lottie Ann Hitt, brothers, Alfred Hitt and Floyd Hitt, and sister, Roberta Butler. She is survived by daughters: Elizabeth Jane Drew (Justin Drew) and Marissa Merritt Karnes (Jason Karnes), step-daughter, Rebecca Merritt, grand children: Thomas Merritt, Amber Drew, Ethan Drew, Jada Merritt, and Elijah Merritt, brothers, Phillip Hitt, John Hitt, Roy Hitt, and Michael Hitt, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Loretta shared her life with ex-husband: Cecil Merritt (deceased) and long time companion Earl Williams (deceased).
A funeral service will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton VA on July 11th, 2022 at 12p. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Loretta’s favorite charity - American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.