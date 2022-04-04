Lon Clayton Warner II
Lon Clayton Warner II 79, of Spout Spring, VA died Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was the loving husband of Jean Smith Warner for 58 years.
A celebration of Lon's life will be conducted on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Living Word Baptist Church, Lynchburg, VA with Dr. Gary Yates officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
