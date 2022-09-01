Lois Virginia Baker, 95 of Culpeper, VA passed away on Aug. 29, 2022 at her son’s home in Maurertown, VA.
She was born on September 22, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD a daughter of the late Branson Albert Cook and Mattie Clatterbuck Cook. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lynwood Russell Baker.
Surviving are her children, Lynwood Ray Baker, Stephen Jay Baker, Charles Troy (Patsy) Baker, Janet Y. (William) Blackburn and Gary McQuinn (Lynne) Baker; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 AM at Amissville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Blue Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
