Lois Rae Jacobs Embrey, 88 of Sumerduck, VA passed away on Feb. 10, 2022 at Novant Health Haymarket Hospital.
She was born on October 30, 1933 at Pine View, near Sumerduck a daughter of the late Judson James Jacobs and Ida Brooks Jacobs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Milton Embrey; and two sisters, Janet DeShazo and Joyce Lee.
Mrs. Embrey retired as a bookkeeper after 30 years of service with Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg and then worked for four years as a secretary with Potomac Electric Company. She was a longtime member of Sumerduck Baptist Church as had served as their secretary.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Kory and Jennifer Embrey; a brother, Harold Jacobs and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Alexander Embrey.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1:00 PM at Sumerduck Baptist Church by Rev. Sandy Martin. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sumerduck Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
