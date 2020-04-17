Lois Marie Scott Smith, 73, affectionately known as "Boomba", of Midland, Virginia, passed away on April 10, 2020; her family was honored to be by her side.
She leaves behind to treasure her memory, her husband of 38 years, Bobby G. Smith, her mother, Charlcie Eppard, her children, Cindy Riehl-Protogiannis, Robert (Michelle) Smith, Bonnie (Clinton) Maldonado, and Randy (Shannon) Smith, her grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Riehl, Devon Newman, Kimberly Riehl, Kaylin (Eder) Santos, and Kealan Miller, her great-grandchildren, Kaden, Devonte, Isaiah, Aaliyah, Jaxon, Garrett, Maxx, Riley, Emileigh, James, and Camden, and many special family members and close friends.
Boomba lived her life with love, grace, and compassion and her family is forever grateful for the light she brought into each of their lives. Funeral Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
