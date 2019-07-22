Lois Lunceford Yowell

, age 67, of Marshall, Virginia passed peacefully on Friday, July 19th, 2019. She was born in Front Royal, VA on January 11th, 1952, daughter of the late John & Betty Lunceford.
Lois is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald ‘Duke’ Yowell of Marshall, VA; two sons, Brad & his wife, Jackie and two grandsons, William & Nathan, and Kevin & his wife, Tonya and two grandchildren, Alyssa & Kevin Thomas; and a sister, Sherry Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Alison.
Lois was a beautiful person who was loved by many. She was an active member of the church and the local community. She will be always be loved and remembered by her family as a great wife, mother and grandmother.
The family will accept visitors at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA 20115, on Saturday, July 27thfrom 12:30 until 2PM. A memorial service will be held in the church sanctuary at 2PM, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alison’s Fellowship fund, c/o Marshall Baptist Church, PO Box 237, Marshall, VA 20116.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
