Lois Ashby Clater, 77, of Manassas died February 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 4, 1943 in Remington, VA to the late Powhatan Cooper and Ruth Grimes Cooper.
Married to the late Robert Clater Jr. for 53 years, she was the strongest fighter you could ever meet. She loved her family and adored her beloved grandchildren even more.
She loved the beach, boating, tennis, Alabama football and the Washington Redskins. She was the ‘’slot machine queen’’, and a legendary storyteller. As the wife of a CIA agent, she travelled the world with Robert to Germany, Spain, Panama, Japan just to name a few.
She is survived by her children, Robert Clater III (Terry), Karen Clater Daffan (Lee), and Kimbely Tannehill Hall (Roy); one sister Patricia Bowen; grandchildren Ashleigh Clater, Meagan Clater, Courtney Clater, Broc Daffan (Samantha), Cooper Daffan, Chloe Tannehill, and Rylee Hall; two great -grandchildren Lamont Shipp III, and Carson Eanes.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by siblings Mary Jane Furman, Lawrence Cooper, Francis Merindini, William Cooper, Glen Cooper, and Powhatan Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Monday, February 15, 2021.
A Funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Colchester Baptist Church, 10405 Schaeffer Lane, Nokesville, VA, 20181, AT 10:00 am with Rev. Dallas Slemp officiating. Interment will follow at Midland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
