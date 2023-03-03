Lloyd William Hofer, Jr., age 71, formally of Warrenton (Opal), VA, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Heron Pointe Health and Rehabilitation in Brookside, FL. He was born on October 25, 1951, in Washington, DC, son of the late Lloyd and Delma Hofer. Lloyd lived a life defined by service to others and will be remembered by those who knew him for his strong devotion to family and sense of humor.
Lloyd was a 1970 graduate of Fauquier High School. He graduated from Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, playing in the fabled Highty Tighties marching band. Following graduation, he took a United States Air Force commission. One of Lloyd’s most harrowing missions while on active duty involved transporting 914 lost souls of the 1978 Jonestown massacre. He served as the navigator on a C130 aircraft in Guyana, where his crew transported the bodies to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
Lloyd was a resident of Florida for many years. He found himself drawn to the financial field; while attending the University of Central Florida, he was a Graduate Assistant. After graduating with an MBA, he embarked on a career in financial planning. In addition to his work, Lloyd was a tireless caregiver to his mother and spent his time with her until her passing.
Lloyd is survived by two sisters, Joyce and her husband, Ross D’Urso of Warrenton (Opal), VA, and Diane Preston of Aiken, SC., three nieces, Lauren D’Urso of Henrico, VA, Jennifer (Preston) Dill and Jordan of Honolulu, HI., and Kristin (Preston) Faircloth of Aiken, SC. as well as three grand nieces and two grand nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his stepbrother Ennis L. Hofer of Liberty, Indiana.
