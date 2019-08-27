Lloyd Ashby Jenkins, Sr., 97 of Catlett, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Fauquier Hospital.
Lloyd served in the U.S Army from 1942 until retiring in 1964. He served during WWII, Korean War, Viet Nam and the Cold War. He later retired after 22 years of service to his Country. He also worked for Fairfax County as a Crew Chief until his retirement. Lloyd was also a 3rddegree Mason in Illinois and later was a Royal Arch Mason in Manassas.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2015.
Lloyd is survived by his three sons; Lloyd A. Jenkins, Jr and wife Robin of Catlett, Joseph R. Jenkins of Warrenton and John P. Jenkins of Arizona; a daughter, Teresa A. Rogers of Warrenton; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Moser funeral home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton on Friday August 30, 2019 from 4 – 5 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 in the Etlan Cemetery, Etlan, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at Moserfuneralhome.com
