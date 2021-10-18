Lloyd Allen Hughes, Jr.

, 65, of Marshall, VA, passed October 9, 2021.
He was born on April 1, 1956. Lloyd is survived by two sisters: Karen A. White of Midland, VA and Angela Hughes Davidson of Marshall, VA; two brothers: Aaron Hughes of Front Royal, VA, and Timothy Hughes of Front Royal, VA.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 10 am until 12 pm, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, VA, 20115. Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
