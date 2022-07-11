Lita “Squeaky” Lindley Wangensteen, 86, of Camden, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on July 2nd, 2022, a few months shy of her 87th birthday. She was born to Forrest Berry Lindley and Constance Merryweather Lindley of Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she was raised. Her parents, not horsey people, gave her a pony at age five, Junie, and the rest is history. You give a little girl a pony, and anything can happen, and did it ever!
After attending Pine Manor College, Squeaky’s love of horses continued as she made her way to Tryon, North Carolina. She became active in breeding and fox hunting while in Tryon and met several renowned horse people including Gordon Wright and JA “Bucky” Reynolds, whom she eventually married. They moved to Warrenton, Virginia, where they established Merryweather Farm, a thriving commercial horse showing and teaching operation. She was particularly known as a respected breeder with a great eye for quality young horses. In addition to her breeding and training, she was also a licensed Registered Judge of show hunters, hunt seat equitation, and hunter breeding, judging many prestigious shows nationwide including Devon and the National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden. Some of the most famed horses Squeaky owned were Peyton Place, and Gozzi, the renowned Hall of Fame Hunter, she and Bucky Reynolds developed and sold.
In 1976 she married the love of her life, Dr. Stephen L. Wangensteen. They moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Dr. Wangensteen became Chief of Surgery at the University of Arizona, and she continued with her passion for horses. They enjoyed entertaining western style, often bringing a horse or two into the house after a dinner party delighting guests. It was a lively place they both loved and entertained many. During these years they also enjoyed a home in Siesta Key, Florida, where they kept a boat aptly named Merryweather, and trawled up and down the Intracoastal Waterway and off the southern parts of Florida.
Several years later, Squeaky and Steve moved to Tampa, Florida, where Dr. Wangensteen became Chief of Surgery at the University of South Florida. When he was nearing retirement, they purchased a farm in Lenoir, North Carolina, Cloverhill Plantation. They eventually relocated there, where horses were once again the “preferred,” and they entertained annually during the famed Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show which was held “up the mountain” in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. After a few years in Lenoir, and realizing it was a just a bit too removed, they purchased Pear Tree Farm in Camden, South Carolina, and the rest was their history. She operated a successful boarding stable, as well as buying and selling quality show horses. They became very involved in all things Camden and Boykin, where an enjoyable life was led by entertaining often, participating in the Boykin Annual Christmas Parade, the Colonial and Carolina Cups, and they were known for throwing a great party.
Squeaky was active in The Camden Garden Club, a Member of Springdale Hall, and was very involved in area dog rescues, fostering and placing many dogs in wonderful “furever” homes. During these many years, and until the end, Squeaky was known for these noble efforts. And while visiting her at her farm, one would intimately get to know each and everyone by their clever names that only she could uniquely name. She worked closely with her dear friends at Fostering Foster Animal Rescue, Danny and Ron’s Rescue and served on the Board of Kershaw County Humane Society Thiel Meyer Adoption Center to save the lives and provide happiness for a multitude of dogs. Her love for these dogs was immeasurable.
Since Steve passed away in 2014, Squeaky missed him deeply and did her best to live her life as richly as possible. A wonderful quote from an early Virginia friend, Genie Grigsby Harper, sums it up. “Squeaky was one of a kind, a great horsewoman, friend, and character.” That she was, there was no one quite like her.
Besides her parents and beloved spouse, she was predeceased by stepsons William Harry Wangensteen, and Philip Owen Wangensteen. She is survived by her half-sister Anne Berry Lindley of Boykin SC; stepchildren Chris Wangensteen-Eklund (Bill) of Tucson, AZ and Stephen Almonte Wangensteen of Richmond, VA; step-grandchildren Sierra Phillips (Justin), Owen Wangensteen, Blake Eklund and Madison Wangensteen; plus, many lovely Camden area friends.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Fostering Foster Animal Rescue 1718 Kennedy Drive Camden, SC 29020. Ron and Danny’s Rescue POB 604 Camden, SC 29021, or Kershaw County Humane Society Thiel Meyer Pet Adoption Center 128 Black River Road Camden, SC 29020.
And to honor Squeaky’s always spoken parting words in person or on a phone call, “Bye for now” ~Squeaky
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
