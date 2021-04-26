Lisa Patricia Robinson, 60, of Warrenton died April 22, 2021 at Fairfax Inova Hospital.
She was born November 19, 1960 in Warrenton to the late Edward Henry and Anne Gordon Marshall Robinson.
She is survived by a brother Ronnie Robinson; and three sisters Scyvall Carter, Linda Robinson, and Estelle Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28,2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1pm at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA , 20188.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
