Lisa Nevens Fuller of Hume, VA and Jackson, NH, age 64, left us peacefully on January 6 with her husband and close friends by her side to gallop forever at her beloved Peak View Farm in Hume. A native of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Lisa loved everything about horses from the time she could walk, and turned this passion into her life’s work. Early on, she trained with the Canadian Olympic Equestrian Team and the US Olympic Equestrian Team and went on to compete successfully in the field of Combined Training. After running the riding program at the prestigious Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, NH for over a decade, she and her husband Chuck moved to Hume. Lisa became a respected horsewoman, coach, trainer, and breeder and fox hunted with Old Dominion Hounds for many years. One of her greatest achievements was as a mentor for her longtime students who grew up not only knowing horses inside and out, but with a tireless work ethic, a respect for physical fitness, a sense of humor, and an appreciation for Budweiser. She will be remembered for her boundless energy, steadfast determination, and an almost unfathomable amount of perseverance in the face of challenges. She is survived by her husband Chuck Fuller, family in NH and VT, and many many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held in the springtime in Hume.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emergency Assistance for Lisa and Chuck Fuller at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-assistance-for-lisa-and-chuck-fuller which will go toward end of life expenses.
