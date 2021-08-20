Lisa Kathryn Brown, the most beautiful soul, passed away at age 59 in Marshall, Virginia on July 25, 2021. She was born in Middlesex County, New Jersey to Fred Cleveland and Violet Ranier Cleveland. Lisa’s love for animals and people was second to none. No creature too small or scary, no person too sick or needy. She loved everyone and gave her all to take care of them, always placing others needs above her own. With her beautiful, giving spirit in mind and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her name to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Elton Brown, Jr.; her mother, Violet Cleveland; son, Steven Brown; daughter, Katie Brown; sister, Julie Cleveland; and two grandchildren, Landon Ordonez and Abigail Brown.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father.
A private family service was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
