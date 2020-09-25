Heaven gained another angel on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 when Linda Sue Sisk Hall passed away peacefully at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA.
Linda was born in Warrenton, VA on February 23, 1950 to Alan Randolph Sisk and Annie Belle Pullen. She graduated from Fauquier High School in 1968 and married her sweetheart, Allen Douglas Hall, in 1969 at Long Branch Baptist Church in Halfway, VA. They welcomed their first daughter, Melissa (Missy), in 1974 and another, Michelle, in 1977.
Linda spent her early working years waitressing in Fauquier County and working for the National Education Association in Washington, DC. She eventually went to work in and retired from the medical field.
Linda never met a stranger. If she met you once, you were her friend or she was your adopted mom for life. She loved talking with people not only in person but also via letters, phone, and Facebook.
Because Linda’s parents both died when they were 49, she thought she’d hit the lottery when she turned 50 and again each year when she had a birthday. Losing her parents at a young age instilled in Linda an intense desire to hold family and friends close, love them hard, and defend them with every fiber in her being.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Douglas Hall, of Warrenton, VA; daughter Michelle Renee Hall Graham (Ritchie) of Culpeper, VA; daughter Melissa (Missy) Ann Hall Sutton (Darin) of Gainesville, VA; grandson Dalton Douglas Graham of Culpeper, VA; her brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws as well as her nieces and nephews in the Hall family; her Pullen, Sisk, and Rutherford cousins (some of whom were more like brothers and sisters); her “adopted” kids (lifelong friends of Michelle and Melissa’s from Fauquier County Public Schools and Radford University); and good friends including Jane Dawson, Joyce Davis, and Judy Corcoran.
Linda’s family thanks everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and offers of assistance and is rejoicing in the fact she is home with the Lord as well as her parents and is no longer in discomfort and pain. She was a fighter till the very end.
The family is also grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel – especially those at Inova Fairfax Hospital – who have treated her since her serious health issues started in 2003.
A viewing for family and friends will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA. starting at 11:00 a.m.
COVID precautions will be in place at both the viewing and service. Masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Linda’s honor to the American Heart Association or Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Center.
