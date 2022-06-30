Linda Meadows Marks went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born in Rockingham County, Virginia, on August 14, 1947, to the late Simeon Eugene and Nellie Good Meadows. Linda spent a large amount of her childhood in Elkton, Virginia, where she enjoyed spending time with her extended family, the Meadows and Goods.
In December 1966, Linda married Frank T. Marks and they remained married until his passing in October 2021. Frank and Linda lived in Manassas Park, VA, for nearly 20 years before moving to Midland, VA in 1988.
Linda was a creative and talented woman, and very proud to be a kick-ass homemaker. In her early adulthood her creativity was shown through her work as a cosmetologist, an at-home cake decorator and later through her incredible ceramic creations, like her Christmas village. Her talents also lent themselves to gardening and canning, which she enjoyed with her husband. If it could be canned, then she would can it and then use it to effortlessly prepare amazing meals for anyone who sat at her table. She was also a natural born caregiver. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family, especially her beloved special-needs daughter, whom she cared for more than 40 years. She was a social butterfly who never met a stranger and never turned anyone away who was in need.
Linda is survived by her three daughters, whom she was most proud of, Robin Burgess and husband Ronnie; Tracey Marks; and Jamie Dyson and husband Jason, all of Culpeper, VA. She has four grandchildren: Harleigh Childress and husband Cody, Travis Burgess and fiancé Brittany Rininger, Emily Dyson, and Tyler Dyson. She also had two great-grandchildren, Reagan Burgess and Easton Childress, as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Marks, her parents Eugene and Nellie Meadows, and one sister, Barbara Marks.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 in the funeral home Chapel with Chris Ryman officiating. Interment will follow in the Culpeper National Cemetery, New Grounds, 501 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA.
Serving as pallbearers are Ronnie Burgess, Travis Burgess, Cody Childress, Jason Dyson, Tyler Dyson and John Marks.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Spring Arbor Cottage of Fredericksburg as well as those at Promedica Hospice in Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Autism Society of America (https://autismsociety.org/) in honor of Easton Childress, or the Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/) in honor of Linda.
Fond memories of Linda and condolences may be shared with the Marks family through clore-english.com. The Marks family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
