Linda Marie O’Saben-Webb

On January 17, 2020 age 64, died at Fauquier Hospital of complications following pneumonia. Linda was born on April 27, 1955 to William and Alice Ford in Johnstown PA. Linda medically retired from the CIA. She was a member of the Lions Club and Red Hats. Linda had three children, Matt O’Saben, Annette Cyphers and Greg O’Saben. She also had five grandchildren, Jordyn, Blaze, Rex C., Rune, and Owen which she dearly loved. Linda was married to Chuck Webb who will dearly miss her. Linda will be cremated and no service conducted.
