Linda J. Mercy
May 30, 1945 - January 5, 2022
Please join us in honoring and remembering
the life of our mother, sister and friend on Sunday April 10, 2022.
We will welcome family and friends 2pm to 6pm at
7309 Stuart Circle Warrenton, VA 20187
Updated: April 5, 2022 @ 12:53 am
