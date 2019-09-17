Linda E. Lyons, age 72, of Rixeyville, VA passed peacefully on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at BridgePoint Hospital in Washington DC. She was born on June 30th, 1947 in Jamestown, New York, daughter of the late, Gunnar & Agnes Enlund.
Linda was a graduate of RIT at Rochester, NY. She was a longtime employee at the Xerox Corporation and most recently at Airlie in Warrenton, VA.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, John A. Lyons; two stepsons, Chris Lyons of Leonardtown, MD and Stephen Lyons & his wife, Jenna of North Beach, MD; four step grandchildren, Elise, Andrew, Caleigh & Gracyn Lyons; four sister in laws, Mary Lyons, Frances Sammons & her husband James, JoAnne Lyons and JoEllen Hunt & her husband William and a special niece, Kathleen Hunt and special cousin Barbara Jean Romero.
Linda was a woman of beauty, grace, intelligence and spirit. She embraced life with love and passion. She was a generous friend to many and a patient caretaker of a succession of dogs, including her latest, a Newfoundland named Max. Her loss has dimmed the many places in the world she brightened.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, September 21st. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Newfoundland Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 305, Amissville, VA 20106 (www.colonialnewfrescue.org) and/or Hero’s Bridge at 5150 Park Lane Drive, Midland, VA 22728 (www.herosbridge.org).
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.