Lincoln Lamar Williams, Jr., age 18, of Warrenton, VA passed on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born in Manassas, VA son of Lincoln & Crystal Williams.
He is survived by his parents, Crystal D. & Lincoln L. Williams, Sr. of Warrenton, VA; brother, Connor T. Williams also of Warrenton; maternal grandmother, Edna King of Gainesville, VA; and paternal grandfather, Lamar Williams of Hyattsville, MD.
Lincoln is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard & Margie King and Lee Ann Dixon; and special aunt, Donna Stout.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, September 8th, 2019, with a time of sharing to begin at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment private.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
