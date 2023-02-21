Lillie H. Cropp (Lil)

Lillie Hollandsworth Cropp, 86, of Manassas, VA passed away on February 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 30, 1936 in Floyd County, VA, a daughter of the late Jett C. Hollandsworth and Minnie Moore Hollandsworth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Hollandsworth and Bobby Hollandsworth. Her family moved to Catlett, VA when she was a young lady. She attended and later graduated from Calverton High School. Lil worked as a Federal employee at Quantico Marine Corps Base for almost twenty years. She then became a successful Realtor in Manassas and the surrounding area. She excelled in her real estate career and was a member of the Million Dollar Club. Lil loved to entertain family and friends at her lovely home especially during the holidays and on special occasions. She loved her family immensely and her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She enjoyed spending time with them every chance she had. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, George W. Cropp, Sr., her daughter, Cindy Cropp, her son George W. Cropp, II, and his wife Cindy. In addition, Lil is survived by her sister, Louise (Gerald) Carroll, her two grandchildren, Wesley and Erika Cropp, and her loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 26 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, February 27 at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions my be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at: www.moserfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.