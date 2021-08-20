In the loving memory of Lillian Edith Washington Barber Duncan
She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday August 14, 2021
The celebration of her life will held at Pierce Funeral Home
9609 Center Street Manassas Va 20110 The viewing will be September 3rd 10:00-11:00 and the funeral services will be 11:00-12:00 immediately following the viewing.
She will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA alongside her mother and father John and Geneva Washington
