Lieutenant Colonel Clarence “Hugh” D. Long III, Esq. USA (Ret.)
Passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in his home in Warrenton, Virginia at the age of 78. Hugh is survived by his wife JoAlice Harrell-Long, his sister, Susanna Liberty of Los Angeles, California, and his children, Clarence of Washington, DC, Andrew of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Amanda of Lackawanna, New York, Victoria Williams (née Long) of Evanston, Illinois, Stephen of Charleston, South Carolina, and his grandchildren, Mary Alyse, Isla, Quentin, and Tilly.
Hugh was born on February 7, 1943 in Princeton, New Jersey. His family relocated to Towson, Maryland. Hugh attended Towson High School before continuing to Johns Hopkins University where he majored in History and Economics and was a member of the U.S. Army ROTC unit.
After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 1965, he volunteered for the U.S. Army, and then trained and graduated from Ranger School in 1966. He served as a First Lieutenant in charge of a Long Range Reconnaissance Platoon with the 2nd Battalion of the 502nd Infantry Regiment of the 1st Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam from 1966-1967.
Hugh was awarded the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Soldier's Medal, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry, and two Purple Heart Medals for his service in Vietnam. On December 31, 1966 he bravely exposed himself to heavy enemy fire in order to rescue a wounded soldier from an unprotected position and carry him to safety. He was later awarded the Silver Star for his actions that day.
After his combat service, Hugh attended the University of Maryland Law School and graduated in 1971. In 1975, Hugh returned to the Army as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General's Corps. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In 1980, Hugh was assigned to a Bid Protest Team, in the Contract Appeals Division of the U.S. Army General Counsel’s Office and he relocated to Northern Virginia. He retired from the Army in 1992 as a Lieutenant Colonel and Chief of a Bid Protest Team. He continued his legal career as an Assistant General Counsel for the U.S. Air Force General Counsel's Office until he retired in 2006.
Hugh’s first marriage lasted 25 years and he and his wife, Chloe, had five children. He later married JoAlice Harrell in 2005 and moved to Warrenton, Virginia where he and JoAlice lived happily until his death.
Hugh was a fierce patriot who was particularly proud of his children, his military service, and his volunteer work with other Vietnam War veterans. He volunteered with the Vietnam Veterans of America and helped raise funds to build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, aka the “Wall,” in Washington, DC. He co-founded the Strike Force Association, a non-profit organization in 1984. And he was instrumental in building the 2nd Battalion of the 502nd Infantry Regiment Strike Force monument at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Long before Hugh died, he thought about the deaths of his fellow veterans. His favorite quote was from the battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. Translated from ancient Greek, it reads: Stranger, if you go to the land of the Spartans, tell them we lie here, obedient to their call. When asked about the loss of his father, his eldest son thought Hugh’s favorite quote would be a fitting epitaph for a man who spent his life in service to his country.
Lieutenant Colonel Clarence “Hugh” D. Long III, Esq. USA (Ret.) will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Strike Force Association, a non-profit dedicated to remembering its fallen heroes and helping its living ones. See: http://www.2nd502.org/index.php?page=donate
