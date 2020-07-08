Lieutenant Colonel Charles Thomas Cox, Retired, 101, passed away peacefully July 4, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Midland, Virginia after a brief illness. Loving father of 2 daughters, Laura Jo Moats (Dennie) of Midland, VA and Lillian (Ginny) Williams (Stewart) of Champaign, IL. Grandfather of Richard Kevin Williams (Jaime) of IL, Rebecca Moats Miller (Chip) of Warrenton, Elizabeth Moats Woodson (Steven) of Midland, Grant Thomas Williams (Julia) of IL, and Stewart Rhea Williams (Sarah) of IL. Great grandfather of Jeremy Woodson; Allison, Samantha, and Hailey Williams; Michael, Brent and Steven Miller; Grant Williams; and Maci Williams. Great great grandfather of Asher and Anna Woodson. Brother in law for 77 years of Edward C. Blanchard. LT Col Cox was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Ada Lillian Blanchard Cox and an infant great grandson, Ethan James Williams.
Lt. Col Cox’s military career, from 1935-1967, spanned World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War, ending with the Vietnam War. Joining the National Guard in 1935 at 16, he served with Battery A of the 113th Field Artillery, based in Greenville, NC. Discharged in 1939, Cox was recalled in 1940 when his unit was mobilized for World War II. Later qualifying for Army Officer Candidate School, Cox earned his commission as a second lieutenant in 1942 and was assigned to Battery B of the 25th Field Artillery. His WWII service took him to Puerto Rico, England, France before ending in Germany during the Battle of the Bulge. His tour of duty over, Cox returned to the United States, where he was commissioned an officer in the regular Army. He was sent to Italy serving with the 88th Division in Trieste. During the Korean War, he served as operations officer for a 155-mm artillery unit in the far Western part of Korea. Over the final 14 years of his military service, Cox held a number of positions in Army headquarters with duties ranging from overseas tours and instruction to working with the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Atomic Support Agency on atomic warhead artillery shells then in development. Cox volunteered to serve in combat during the Vietnam War, but due to the extent of his security clearances, he was told he would only have a secure job behind a desk in Saigon. Never one to sit on the sidelines, he retired in 1967.
Beloved by everyone who knew him, Cox was a true example of the Greatest Generation and an unwavering patriot. Cox was devoted to God, his country, and his family. A hole will be left in the hearts of all who knew him.
A visitation will be held at Moser Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2-4pm with a service following at 4pm. A burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
