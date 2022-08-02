Libby H. Ackerman, 94, of Warrenton, and previously of Blacksburg and Newport, Virginia, passed on the 25th of July, 2022. The eldest of five children of Vladimir and Marie Hala, she was born on September 23, 1927 in Mineola, Texas. There, she grew up on her family's farm with her brothers, Leo and Charles, and her sisters. Mary Ann and Helen. As a young woman, she held her Commercial Driver's License so that she could drive her father's trucks. Later in life, she regaled her grandchildren with wild tales of driving tractor trailers across Texas hauling everything from watermelons to lumber. She was the valedictorian of her high school class and attended the University of Texas before obtaining her master's degree in library science from the University of Illinois. Because she had her CDL, she drove the Book Mobile for the Topeka, Kansas, and Houston, Texas, public libraries, spreading her love of books in those communities. She married Clemens Ackerman in 1955, and the couple moved to Blacksburg where he was employed as a professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and she worked at the VPI Library. Together they adopted three children, Toni (Doug Flory) of Culpeper, VA, Marlena (Mike Maloney) of Warrenton, VA, and John Ackerman(Rhonda) of Blacksburg, VA, who bore them six grandchildren, Will and Wyatt Flory, Brandon and Carter Ackerman, and Caitlyn and Meagan Maloney. Her grandchildren fondly remember holidays spent at Greenbriar Trout Farm in Newport, where she and Clem retired to run a well-loved local trout fishing pond and became firmly entrenched in the community of Newport. She leaves a love of books and a library to treasure to her family, who remember her hilarious stories of moving to Illinois from Texas without a coat (her classmates had to explain what a "winter coat" was), meeting Clem roller skating, and the adventures of growing up on a farm in Texas during the Great Depression. These memories and stories will continue to live on with her children and grandchildren who loved her very much. She was predeceased by her Husband Clem, brother Charles Hala, sister Mary Ann Dodd and grandson Wyatt Flory. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
