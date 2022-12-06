Lewis William "Billy" Dodson, 76, of Sperryville, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 5, 1946 in Rappahannock County, VA to the late Ollie Dodson and Eva Clark Dodson. Billy worked hard all of his life and instilled those values in his children and grandchildren. Even as he loved his family dearly, his passion in life was being surrounded by his horses and his hounds. Billy was a huntsman for Thornton Hill Hounds for many years and was well known for his exceptional horsemanship and fox hunting expertise. He had many articles written about him in several publications. Billy was considered the "Best of the Best." He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Gloria "Jean" Atkins Dodson; two sons, Gregory (Tooie) Dodson and Brian (Amy) Dodson; two daughters, Cindy (Kenneth) McGhee and Melissa Dawn Dodson; one grandson, Shawn Dodson, three granddaughters, Kayla McGhee, Megan Dodson, and Emily Wines Dodson; two sisters, Mildred Hutt and Dorothy Campbell; one brother, Jimmie Dodson (Mary Frances); Granddog, Cody; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Sue Baldwin; brothers-in-law, J. B. Hutt, Luther Campbell, and Danny Ray Baldwin; and granddaughter, Sidney Dodson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Sperryville Cemetery, Sperryville, VA. with Pastor Jon Heddleston officiating. Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Baldwin, Jason Atkins, Jeremy Christopher, Jimmy Yates, Donnie Keyser, and Allan Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be David Ingram, Charlie Brown, Larry Levy, and Tony Gammell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's name to the ProMedica Hospice Heartland, 493 Blackwell Road, Suite #319, Warrenton, VA 20186 and/or Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, 3748 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, VA 22740. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
