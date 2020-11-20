Lewis E. Waddell, Jr., age 70, of The Plains, Virginia passed peacefully at Gainesville Health & Rehab. on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. He was born in Loudoun County, Virginia on October 8th, 1950, son of the late Lewis & Mary Waddell.
Lewis graduated from Loudoun County High School and was a carpenter by trade. He loved cars, once owning a beloved 69 Camaro.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Debbie Lunsford of The Plains, VA; four children, Brian Keith Waddell & his wife, Rebecca of Washington State, Nicholas Waddell of Warrenton, Holly Waner & her husband, Kyle of Idaho, and Randi Peak & her husband, Nickolas of The Plains; and six grandchildren.
Service and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
