Lester Oliver “Pete” Nyce
Lester O. Nyce, 80, of Gore, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Karen Nyce and their four children and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel at 1600 Amherst Street Winchester, VA 22601.
A funeral service will be conducted following the visitation at 11:00 am at Amherst Chapel with a light luncheon at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Interment will be in Arnon Cemetery, Great Falls, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
