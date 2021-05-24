Leslie Malcolm Collins, 84 of Warrenton, VA was born January 17, 1937 in Knoxville, TN to Guy M. and Helen J. Collins. The family migrated around the East Coast, coping with war and pre-war conditions for work, finally settling in Monroe, MI in 1944, where he attended school, and developed a lifelong interest in music, performing in combos, dance bands, orchestras, and in the pit for stage musicals.
Family conditions influenced him to enlist in the US Navy in 1955, where he was trained in electronics maintenance, rising to Chief Petty Officer (E7) prior to being commissioned as Ensign. After 26 years, he retired as Lieutenant Commander (O-5) having served, among many assignments at sea and ashore, as Commanding Officer, Naval Radio Station, Sugar Grove, WV, and Electronics Officer, U.S.S. Enterprise CVN-65. Upon retirement, Leslie developed a Circus Arts booking company with his then wife, Carol, personally performing as clown, magician, stilt walker, Santa, Father Christmas, and other specialty characters. He was a longtime member of the Piedmont Symphony and the Fauquier Community Band.
He is survived by his first wife, Jean Carolyn, the mother of his two children, Lyle Malcolm and his wife Rebecca, and Lisa Marlene, all living in the Richmond, VA area. His longtime companion, Sandra Ludes resides in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
