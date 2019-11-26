Leslie E. Broaddus, 83, died at home November 19, 2019. He was born in Fairfax County, VA on May 7, 1936. He was a construction manager, overseeing construction of home developments in Northern Virginia and Maryland for over 50 years. He was an active member of The Exchange Club of Virginia becoming District President. During his term he visited all the clubs in the state. After moving to New Bern 6 years ago, Les became an usher and head of the Building and Grounds committee for Christ Church.
Les is survived by his wife, Jane, 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Long of Alpharetta, GA
A memorial service to celebrate Les' life will be held at Christ Church on December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by a reception in the Parish House.Interment will be at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton, VA on December 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow at St. James' Church. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, an offering to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1423 S Glenburnie Rd. Ste. A, New Bern, NC 28562 or, www.communityhch.com or the New Organ Fund at Christ Church, PO Box 1246, New Bern, NC 28563or www.christchurchnewbern.com would be appreciated.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Broaddus Family.
