Leroy Eugene Henry, 90 , of Warrenton died January 20 , 2021 at his home.
He was born in Warrenton December 3, 1930 to the late Russell Henry and Erva Sisk Henry.
He is survived by seven children, Patricia Hunter (James) of Middletown, Diane Wright of Warrenton, Kathie Dent of Lexington Park, MD, Barbara Slater of Stephens City, William Henry (Anne) of Falls Church, Danny Henry (Joanne) of Appomattox, Richard Henry (Deeta) of Centreville, and raised as a son James Harrison (Tammy) of Culpeper. Also surviving over 100 grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Peggy Stevens Henry, a daughter Carol Harrison, and 3 grandchildren.
A Funeral will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11am at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10am.
Interment will follow at 2pm at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
