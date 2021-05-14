Leona Elizabeth Heflin, 97 of Midland, VA passed away on May 11, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1923 in Fauquier County, and at her death was the last of nine children of Michael M. and Minnie Ritenour Lenox. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death in 1984 by her husband, Howard L. Heflin.
She was longtime member of Zoar Baptist Church, Bristersburg.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth H. Ryder, Edna H. Davis, Shirley H. Embrey, Sue H. Clarke, Carolyn H. Starr and Eva H. Thorpe; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 16 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where funeral services will be held on Monday, May 17 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery, Somerville, VA
Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Baptist Church, 11036 Elk Run Rd., Catlett, VA 20119.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
