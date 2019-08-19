Leon M. Eggers, age 88, of Warrenton, Virginia left his earthly life for God's Heavenly Home on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. Leon was born in Jersey City, NJ, on February 9th, 1931, third son of his late parents, Andrew and Erna Eggers and brothers Andrew and Paul.
Family members who will dearly miss him are his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. Eggers of Warrenton, VA; two sons, Leon Eggers, Jr., and his wife Capri, of Virginia Beach, VA, Brad Eggers and his wife Dawn and grandchildren Amanda and Matthew of Warrenton, VA, and daughter, Jeannine McClung and her husband Ron and two grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jessica of Apex, NC.
After graduating from Dickenson High School, Jersey City, NJ, he then attended the New Jersey Institute of Technology where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He served in the US Army during Post WWII reconstruction in Germany, followed by a career as an industrial engineer for the New York Central Railroad and later the American Can Company.
Leon will always be loved and remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. And, of course, for his longtime hobby of collecting toy electric trains.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, August 29th at the Greenwich Presbyterian Church Chapel, 15305 Vint Hill Rd., Nokesville, VA 20181 at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Greenwich Presbyterian Church Mission Fund.
