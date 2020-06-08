Lena N. Groves, 95 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Home.
She was born on October 28, 1924 at Loveland, OK a daughter of the late John A. and Jennie S. Neely of Frederick, OK. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Groves; sister, Eva N. McKee and a brother, Howard N. Neely.
Mrs. Grove was a retired Teller and Head Bookkeeper at the former State Bank of Remington for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Remington Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Nancy G. and Dennis Comer of Morrisville, VA and a grandson, Wayne B. Dennis and his wife Tisha of Littletown, PA.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11:00 AM at the Remington Cemetery due to COVID 19 precautions. Please observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Remington Baptist Church, PO Box 337, Remington, VA 22734; Blue Ridge Christian Home, 7034 Catlett Rd., Bealeton, VA 22712 or to Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
