Lela “Helen” Sheppard passed away on April 5th, 2020 in Warrenton Virginia. She was 95 years old. Helen was born in Caldwell Texas on August 29, 1924 to Darr and Inez Wood. Helen graduated from Caldwell High School in 1942, and then moved to Kileen Texas to work at Fort Hood at the base exchange. She met her husband Ron Sheppard and was married to Ron for 68 years. Helen moved from Killeen, to San Antonio, Germany, Atlanta GA, and Dallas, Texas where they lived for 50 years. Helen was a member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church where she served on the session and in many other roles. Helen was also involved in many music bands that Ron played in, motorhome clubs and dance clubs. Helen’s greatest joy in life, besides Ron, were her two children, Barry and Gay and her grandsons. Helen is predeceased by her husband Ron Sheppard, and also all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Dr. Barry Sheppard (Deborah); and daughter Gay Henson(Joe). She was a loving grandmother to three grandsons: Carson Sheppard & Sam and Ben Henson. Helen, or Aunt Helen to so many, will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members and friends. In the current situation, Helen will be laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas Texas. A full memorial with military honors for spouses will be held at a later date.
