Lee Day Rose 92, of Marshall VA, passed away January 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Evans Rose.
He was a retired farrier who specialized in the care of founder and navicular disease, having saved countless horses and ponies from early retirement. With a passion for horses and riding, in the fall, winter and spring months he could often be found riding throughout Fauquier County. Having grown up on the eastern end of Long Island, he was also an avid boater. Lee is survived by his two sons: Timothy, wife to Vicky of Shelton CT and Scott, wife to Patricia of Glen Ellyn IL; his two sisters: Susan Potter of Boston MA, Aileen deVergie Zmuran of Boston MA; three grandchildren: Christina, Evan and Grant.
In lieu of a memorial service and flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.
Inurnment will be on Long Island at a later date.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.