|Lawrence L. Ramsburg, Sr., 88, died July 29, 2022, with his family by his side at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredricksburg, VA. Larry was born on July 9, 1934, in Herndon, Va. to Edith and Luther Ramsburg.
He worked on a farm from a very young age, then served in the Army for four years and afterwards as a diesel mechanic for 48 years. He married Shirley Leiter on June 3, 1960. They raised seven children together in their longtime home in Fauquier County, Va. They made a move to Pool, WV three years ago.
Larry was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on January 17, 1970. He was a member of the Warrenton Congregation for more than 45 years and more recently in the Mount Lookout Congregation in West Virginia.
Larry was kind, humble, and cared deeply about people. He was a farmer at heart and loved gardening. He loved his family and worked hard to care for them physically and spiritually throughout his life. He also loved his very large spiritual family.
He was preceded in death by three siblings John, Morris, and Ruth; daughter Tomasina Ream of Orange Va, son Bart Ramsburg of Port Charlotte FL, and grandchildren Waylon Ramsburg and Jonathan Fasick, and his wife of 61 years, Shirley. He is survived by one brother: Frank Ramsburg of Culpeper Va. three sisters: Margaret Andrews of Springfield Va., Shirley Prather of Tyler TX and Edith Lotz of Jacksonville FL; and five children: Roberta Fasick of Lewistown Pa, Larry Ramsburg Jr. of Locust Grove Va., Roy Ramsburg of Pool WV, Paul Ramsburg of Cummins GA, Jared Ramsburg of Cincinnati OH, and 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held virtually, Saturday, August 13 at 1:00PM
