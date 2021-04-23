Lawrence D. Brent (LD), passed away peacefully at White Springs Senior Living, Warrenton, VA on April 21, 2021 at the age of 90.
LD was born December 28, 1930 in The Plains and graduated from Warrenton High School in 1949. He attended Ford Mechanics Training in Maryland and owned and operated Frazier & Brent Esso in Marshall with Bergie Frazier. LD was active in several Masonic lodges including Blue Ridge Lodge #303 (Marshall, VA), Marion-Dunn Lodge #19 (Ocala, FL) and Cochran Lodge #271 (The Plains, VA) serving as District Deputy, Grand Master in 1972. He began his volunteer work as an early member of the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and continued with Habitat for Humanity in Warrenton. He was especially proud of his work with The Golden Hammers, a senior volunteer group with Habitat for Humanity in Ocala. Over the years he was an active member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church (Catlett) and later the Anglican Christ Church (Warrenton).
Many in the community will remember LD as the Warrenton State Farm Insurance Agent for 30+ years and as a local farmer operating a small cattle farm.
LD was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Brent and Martha Carter Brent. He is survived by his 3 children, Laura Westerman (Mike) of Marshall, Holly Hite of Manassas, and John Brent of New Salem, PA; 4 grandchildren, Chip Miller (Becky) of Warrenton, Erin Roper (Philip) of Marshall, Cheyney and Charles Hite of Manassas and 5 great-grandchildren, Michael, Haley, Connor, Brent and Steven. LD was also a mentor to many young people especially Brandon Barry.
LD was a local character, famous for his “sayings”. He enjoyed helping Chip make hay well into his 80s and enjoying a cocktail each evening before bed. He will be missed by his family, his community and especially his loyal dog, Oakley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity or the Fauquier County SPCA. A memorial service was held at Moser Funeral Home on Monday April 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to Lawrence’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
