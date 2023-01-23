Lawrence Allen ‘Larry’ Rider, age 72, of Warrenton, VA passed on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at Prince William Hospital. He was born September 23, 1950, in Warrenton to the late Robert L. and Edith Ruth Dodson Rider.
Larry is survived by his children Robert Rider & his wife Shameen, of Leesburg; Sherry Calvendra & her husband, Marvin of Arlington; and grandson, Jude Calvendra. He is also survived by his siblings Charles Rider (Ruth) of Warrenton, Lester Rider (Peggy) of Remington, and Richard Rider (Nancy) of Catlett; Mary Goff of Warrenton, and Ethel Weeks (Jim) of Bealeton, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Michelle Rider; daughter Angela Minor; siblings William Rider, Dorothy Waggoner, Gladys Baker, Laura Kennedy, Lois Parsons, and Carol Fernholz. Before starting his career, Larry served in the United States Army. After the military, he worked as Chief Construction Estimator for R. L. Rider & Company for 40-plus years and then retired from General Excavation, Inc. to take care of his wife. Larry found joy in golfing and in teaching his grandson how to play at Fauquier Springs Country Club. He was very fond of sports and games - whether it was bowling or playing cards with friends, participating in competitive yard games with family, or rooting for his favorite Washington sports teams. He also loved celebrating Christmas. He leaves his family with many traditions and fond holiday memories that will be cherished. A graveside service to honor the life of Larry will be held on January 27th at 11 am at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Larry's name to the American Cancer Society.
