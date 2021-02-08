Laura Love Church March 21, 1928 – February 2, 2021
Laura L. Church went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2021. She was born in Tennessee City, Tennessee, on March 21, 1928, one of nine children and the oldest of four sisters. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Dudley Love, mother Katherine B. (Stanley) Love, her brothers James, Robert, Harvey, Virgil, Bill, and her sisters Mildred Morgan and Effie Love. She is survived by her youngest sister, Genevieve “Genny” Spencer of Summerfield, Florida. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 42 years, David L. Church. Together they raised two children, Steven D. Church of Warrenton, Virginia, and Linda E. (George) Knapp of Harvest, Alabama. Laura had three grandchildren, all of whom live in Alabama, William (Joanna) Knapp, Sara (Kevin) Petty and Ashley (Andrew) Howell and five great grandchildren, Kendrick, Gabriel, Isabella, Alexander, and Henry.
Laura grew up in rural Tennessee during the hard times of the Depression. It was a formative experience that influenced her entire life of almost 93 years. She left Tennessee in 1948 to take a job with the FBI in Washington, DC, and met David, who had come from North Carolina to work at the Post Office Department. They were married on September 17, 1949. Laura continued working until Steven was born in 1953, then she resigned never to return to work. Linda’s birth followed in 1956. Laura was always proud of her time at the FBI and proud of David, who retired in 1985 from a senior job at the Pentagon. Being a stay-at-home mom was one of the happiest times of her life. She and David sacrificed to see that Steven and Linda received a college education, something never within reach for themselves. Following Linda’s marriage, they enjoyed many years with their grandchildren. She remained close to both her Tennessee and North Carolina families.
She was David’s primary caregiver during his long illness, relying on her trust in the Lord and the resilience she learned as a Depression-era child. After David died in 1991, Laura relocated to Warrenton to be close to her son. She was active in various churches, eventually becoming a member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary. Her skill as a seamstress evolved into an interest in quilting. She made many beautiful quilts, including one for each of her grandchildren. Family always being important to her, she dove headlong into genealogical research, with many trips to courthouses and online research. She loved to travel, making trips to Israel, Ireland, Continental Europe, Alaska and the Western United States. Through her years in Warrenton her constant companions were her cats, first Teenie then Twinkles.
Laura’s faith was strong. In her later years, she wrote: “I felt my mother and dad really loved each other and, even more important for me I felt (they) could always take care of anything.” When David became ill, she said: “I trusted my parents when I was a child and right now, we need to trust God the same way, even more so. I believe I learned that trust when I was a child. When I was about 11 years old, I asked Christ into my life. Because of his sustaining presence in my life, I have never felt alone.”
Laura’s family wishes to express deep gratitude to those who cared for and comforted her during the last period of her life, especially the staffs at The Villa at Suffield Meadows, Fauquier Hospital and Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Services will be the following day on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton, with interment in La Plata, Maryland.
To honor Laura’s memory the family suggests contributions in Laura’s name to Paws For Seniors, PO Box 738, Bealeton, Virginia, 22712, www.pawsforseniors.org , info@pawsforseniors.org.
